FlightPhotoAgency
So this is the lady making John Cena smile these days.
Last week, the WWE star got pop culture fans buzzing when he stepped out holding hands with a mystery woman in Vancouver.
According to reports, the wrestler and his rumored new girlfriend enjoyed a four-hour dinner in the city. And based on photos, it's safe to say they are enjoying each other's company.
But for those wondering who is this lucky lady, we have your answer!
E! News has exclusively learned the woman in question is Shay Shariatzadeh. The next question fans are likely asking is who is she and what does she do? We've got you covered below.
She's Got Brains: Shay has a bachelor's degree from the University of British Columbia in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. "I have always enjoyed math and physics. My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project and it was an autonomous car—and that was it!" she told Avigilon. "I decided to study Engineering."
Family Over Everything: When it comes to Shay's relationship with her mom, it's unbreakable. "The strongest and most hard working woman I know is my mother. The biggest lesson she taught me was to be independent and fight for the things I want in life," Shay shared with Avigilon. "She is the reason I fight to be the best version of myself, to be kind and to never give up—because, despite all the hardship, she always smiled. She is my hero."
Boss Lady: Since May 2015, Shay has been working at Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company, in Vancouver. Currently, she is a product manager that includes a wide variety of duties that include overseeing product launches and working with external third parties.
Team Player: According to the world wide web, Shay has a green and white belt from Lean Six Sigma. She also has done mentor work with The University of British Columbia as well as wellness and panelist volunteer work.
Growing Up Shay: Long before becoming an engineer, Shay had a taste of the retail world. For close to two years, she was a sales associate at Guess where she provided customer service to shoppers looking for the next perfect outfit.