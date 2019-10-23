Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2019

Get your popcorn ready because Netflix just released the list of everything coming to its streaming platform this November.

The company kicks off the month by dropping The King on Nov. 1. The star-studded film features Robert Pattinson, Timothée Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp, Ben Mendelsohn and many more. However, viewers will want to make time to watch Kerry Washington's new drama American Son and Queer Eye's "We're in Japan" special, which both premiere that same day.

But that's not all. Netflix is also debuting the third season of The Crown on Nov. 17. Fans have already seen a few teasers of the award-winning series' next chapter, and it looks like there will be tons of royal drama.

There are also a few classics coming to the platform. For instance, fans will be excited to see that Grease is returning on Nov. 1. Step Brothers is also dropping on Netflix that same day.