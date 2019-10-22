Inside Space NK's Fall Beauty Edit 2019 Gift Bag

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

From beauty gift sets to beauty advent calendars, the holiday shopping season brings out the year's best beauty collections. Well, get ready to add another must-have set to your wish list: Space NK's Fall Beauty Edit 2019 Gift Bag.

Free with a $285 Space NK purchase, this gift bag is overflowing with $500 worth of products. We're talking 30 deluxe beauty treats from SpaceNK's bestselling and new brands including Oribe, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Briogeo, Hourglass and more. And honestly, the metallic bag itself can double as a cute fall clutch. The gift bag offer is available online and in-stores at Space NK and Bloomingdale's from Oct. 22 to Nov. 3—while supplies last, that is.

We have a feeling this give set will be gone quicker than the flutter of lengthy eyelashes, so whether you're treating yourself or are gift shopping, here are our top product picks to get you to that $285 purchase pronto: