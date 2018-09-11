12 Wellness Products to Help You Destress at Your Desk

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 6:00 AM
Keeping your stress levels at bay is well, stressful.
But that's just the way it is these day—literally everything stresses us out. If it's not an inbox overflowing with urgent emails, it's your Instagram feed blowing up pics of your ex and their new bae. We tell you, it's always something. However, the worst time to deal with it is at work when you should be focusing on being productive.
To help you manage any crisis scenario (big or small) as best you can, we suggest having a well-stocked desk. From delicious anti-stress gummies to aromatherapy oil that'll keep you sane, this is our must-have list of wellness goodies.
BUY IT: Vitruvi Balance Aromatherapy Roll-On Oil, $38
BUY IT: Olly Goodbye Stress Dietary Supplement Gummies, $14
BUY IT: Costa Farms Orange Desert Gems Garden in 6 in. Gloss Ceramic Bowl, $32
BUY IT: World Menagerie Chereen Himalayan Natural 9" Salt Lamp, $62
BUY IT: Soleil Toujours Organic Aloe Antioxidant Calming Mist, $26
BUY IT: Rose Quartz Crystal Stone, $12
BUY IT: The Beauty Chef Hydration Inner Beauty Boost, $50
BUY IT: The Ritual Lavender Amethyst Incense Bundle, $18
BUY IT: Elemental Energy: Crystal and Gemstone Rituals for a Beautiful Life, $18
BUY IT: Patchology Flashpatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, $50
BUY IT: HUM Nutrition Beauty To-GO Mint Chocolate Beauty Supplement, $25
BUY IT: Hairfinity Candilocks Gummy Hair Vitamins, $32
Can't you just feel the tension leaving your body? Now, back to work!
