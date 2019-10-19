Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Take Sabbatical and Bring Baby Archie to the U.S.

by Corinne Heller & Alyssa Morin | Sat., Oct. 19, 2019 7:33 PM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking a much-needed break.
Not from each other, though! But from the chaos that is public life. And according to The Sunday Times, the royal couple plans to bring their 5-month-old son, Archie Harrison, to America for the first time!
According to the publication, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take a six-week sabbatical for "family time," starting next month until the Christmas holiday. The three will spend their break in both the United Kingdom and the United States, marking the first time their son will visit his mother's homeland.
With that, they are expected to celebrate Thanksgiving with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland at the Duchess of Sussex's childhood home in California, and Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family at her Sandringham estate in England.
The news comes weeks after Harry and Meghan brought Archie with them on an official trip to southern Africa, which marked their little nugget's first royal tour, following a private visit to France.
Additionally, the royal couple's upcoming break comes after the Duke of Sussex called out the British tabloids over their "ruthless" campaign against his wife over the past year, during which there were numerous negative stories written about her while she was pregnant and just after she gave birth.
Toby Melville /PA Wire
In fact, the two have also begun legal proceedings against one of the outlets, The Mail on Sunday, over its publication of parts of a private letter that Meghan had written to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.
In a trailer for the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which is set to air on Sunday in the U.K. and on Wednesday on ABC in the United States, an emotional Meghan opened up about her struggles and life as a new mom.
"Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging," she said. "And then when you have a newborn, you know...especially as a woman, it's really, it's a lot, so you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed its, yeah, well I guess."
"And also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm OK," she continued. "But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."
"And the answer is? Would it be fair to say, 'Not really OK,' as in, it's really been a struggle?" the interviewer asks.
"Yes," Meghan replies.
