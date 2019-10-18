Kate Middleton and Prince William End Pakistan Tour in a Royally Adorable Way

Kate Middleton and Prince William wrapped up their royal tour of Pakistan on Friday by visiting an army canine center in Islamabad.

There, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked two Labrador puppies named Sky and Salto that were being trained as search dogs. They also spent some time petting the pups.

In addition, the royal couple learned about various security efforts. For instance, there's the Pakistan Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) program, which breed and trains dogs to identify explosive devices. William also addressed the topic of security during the visit.

"A lot of effort, a lot of lives being lost by the Pakistanis in securing large parts of this country over the years and those sacrifices for the Pakistanis should be acknowledged," he told reporters. "It's been a huge, huge undertaking for them. The fact that we're here today and witnessing UK-Pakistani security working together shows you how important it is and that, actually, what happens here in Pakistan directly correlates to what happens in the streets of the UK."