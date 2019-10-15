Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the Islamabad Model College on the second day of their royal tour of Pakistan.

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge learned about the work of Teach for Pakistan—an organization that recruits and trains graduates and young professionals for a two-year fellowship in which they teach in low-income schools. They also stopped by a few classrooms, where they met with students and teachers. For instance, they chatted with a few kindergarteners and enjoyed taking part in their activities. In addition, they spoke with a group of teenage girls about the importance of education.

"This part of the visit is really important to us, the issue of girls and education," Kate said.

The royals also spoke about future ambitions, and a student asked William what he hoped to pursue when he was their age.

"Actually, I changed a lot as I got older, but I always wanted to fly," he said. "I was flying for a while actually. I love flying. I feel very free, [and] I like learning a skill. I enjoy that. I can relate the science of what you do."

At one point during the discussion, a 14-year-old student named Aima told the duke the students were "big fans" of his mother Princess Diana.

"Oh, that's very sweet of you," William said. "I was a big fan of my mother, too. She came here three times. This is my first time, and it is very nice to be here and meet you all."