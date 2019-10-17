Prince William and Kate Middleton had a scare on Thursday when the Royal Air Force plane they were traveling on was forced to abort a landing in Islamabad, Pakistan twice after getting caught in a severe thunderstorm.

The aircraft tried to land in two areas in the city before ultimately returning to Lahore, Reuters reported.

William, who on Monday began a four-day royal tour of Pakistan with Kate, spoke to reporters traveling with them after they landed. According to HELLO! magazine, he asked the press if they were OK, and joked, "I was flying!"

The Duke of Cambridge is former RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.