Prince Harry Reveals That Baby Archie Inherited His Famous Red Hair

Like father, like son.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 4-month-old son, Archie Harrison, is certainly taking after his famous father. If anything, the royal baby already bears a strong resemblance to the Duke of Sussex—just take one look at the 35-year-old royal when he was a newborn and you'll see he and Archie look like identical twins.

What's more? It appears Harry's son has also inherited his iconic red hair.

Attending the annual WellChild Awards in London, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex couldn't help but gush over their first-born, and even chatted with guests about Archie's hair color. The famous parents enjoyed a fun conversation with 11-year-old Milly Sutherland and her mother, Angela, when they revealed the fun little detail about their son.

The mother-daughter duo asked the power couple if their 4-month-old inherited Harry's red locks, and according to Milly, they answered with: "Meghan said he has and Harry said he definitely is, you can see it in his eyebrows."