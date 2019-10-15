Prince Harry Reveals That Baby Archie Inherited His Famous Red Hair

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 1:52 PM
Like father, like son.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 4-month-old son, Archie Harrison, is certainly taking after his famous father. If anything, the royal baby already bears a strong resemblance to the Duke of Sussex—just take one look at the 35-year-old royal when he was a newborn and you'll see he and Archie look like identical twins.
What's more? It appears Harry's son has also inherited his iconic red hair.
Attending the annual WellChild Awards in London, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex couldn't help but gush over their first-born, and even chatted with guests about Archie's hair color. The famous parents enjoyed a fun conversation with 11-year-old Milly Sutherland and her mother, Angela, when they revealed the fun little detail about their son.
The mother-daughter duo asked the power couple if their 4-month-old inherited Harry's red locks, and according to Milly, they answered with: "Meghan said he has and Harry said he definitely is, you can see it in his eyebrows."
"Harry said he'd had no hair for five months," Milly added. "But Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less."
It looks like the saying is true, because for the royal family, the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree!
Toby Melville /PA Wire
At the star-studded event, Prince Harry spoke about being a parent, and how it's changed his life for the better.
"Last year when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child. No one else did at the time, but we did," he shared. "And I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time."
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
The 35-year-old royal continued, "And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own."
Moreover, the Duke of Sussex was overcome with emotion as he paid tribute to the "inspirational" children, and even shared that his own fatherhood journey has opened his eyes.
For the special occasion, the couple dressed to impress with Harry wearing a dapper suit and baby blue tie. Meghan slipped into an emerald green sheath dress by P.A.R.O.S.H that she previously wore when she and her husband stepped out for an official photo call on the day their engagement was announced.
Lately, the former Suits star has been recycling her iconic fashion pieces. Back in late September, Meghan donned a baby blue shirt-dress during her and Harry's 10-day Africa tour, and many fans noticed it was a fun number that she had worn before.
