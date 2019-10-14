Miley Cyrus Reacts to Romance Comparisons Between Cody Simpson and Past Love Interests

Of course, that moody Lo-Fi Instagram filter is not something she uses all the time. The "Slide Away" star is also a fan of the black-and-white one on the 'gram, and recently shared intimate moments between her and Cody when she was hospitalized last week due to tonsillitis.

Apparently, the "I Think I Found Love" singer showed up to the hospital with a bouquet of roses and his guitar in hand, which she also documented on her Instagram Story in the black-and-white filter.

However close she and the 22-year-old singer are getting, a source previously told E! News that she is simply "having fun" right now.

The insider added, "She is not looking for anything serious. She has known Cody for a long time and is very comfortable with him. There's no strings attached and she is just going to see where each day takes her."

Another source shared, "Miley loves her freedom and is just having fun. Her and Cody have a lot in common and have been also hanging out in the studio playing around with new music. She likes hanging out with him because he is very chill and makes her laugh."