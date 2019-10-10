Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Know That Getting Back Together Is ''Inevitable''

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottcould be getting back together in the very near future.
A source tells E! News that the Kylie Cosmetics owner and the musician are "still separated," but already started having "conversations about getting back together."
"They both know it's inevitable, they just needed some breathing room to work out a few of their issues," the insider explains. "They want to make it work and have both expressed they miss each other and are still in love with one another." After all, it's only been a month since they decided to take a break, which is just a fraction of the two years that they've been together.
The two stars always knew this was a temporary arrangement. A source previously told E! News that the celebrities were "taking space apart," but continued to see each other these past few weeks because of their daughter, Stormi Webster.
And while the insider previously stated that they were "fighting," it seems that their decision to hit the pause button paid off. In a statement, Kylie assured fans that she and Travis were on "great terms."
"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️" she tweeted. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."
Travis also spoke out but it was to dismiss the rumors of infidelity surrounding his relationship. He kindly reminded followers that it is "really affecting" to see "false" stories about his life. He asserted, "Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music and family at this moment is what's real."
These theories were also thoroughly debunked when his alleged mistress swore, "None of these rumors are true, it's just the internet creating a false narrative."
In general, news of their break sent the rumor mill into hyper-mode. All of Kylie and Travis' actions were picked apart by the public, including one of Kylie's girls' nights out. On the said outing, she made a brief appearance by ex Tyga's studio, thus sparking rumors that she and him were back together. But our source says it's quite the contrary. "Kylie is not interested in anyone else right now. She hated the rumors of her and Tyga—which is not going to happen again," the insider says.
As always, the source says, "She is only focused on her and Stormi's happiness."
