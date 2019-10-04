Travis Scott Speaks Out on Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumors

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 4:08 PM

Travis Scott wants to set the record straight one last time. 

Days after news broke that he and Kylie Jenner were taking a break from their relationship, the 28-year-old rapper released his first public statement regarding the matter via Instagram. 

"[it's] really affecting when u see false things said about you [sic]," Travis remarked. "Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music and family at this moment is what's real." 

His comment echoes what Kylie, 22, previously shared about their shocking split. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️" she tweeted. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Rumors of Scott's alleged infidelity began circulating after an Instagram account attempted to romantically link the hip-hop star to an internet personality. Rojean Kar—otherwise known as YungSweetRo—also denied the cheating claims, writing online, "Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it's affecting real lives. Thank you."

The breakup drama comes in the midst of Travis' return to the music scene. His new song, "Highest in the Room," dropped Friday, and fans believe the lyrics paint a clear picture of his and Kylie's relationship troubles. 

Meanwhile, a source previously told E! News that the A-list couple just couldn't compromise on their differing values. 

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"Kylie is young, but she really wants the traditional family life. She has seen her older sisters with big families and multiple kids and she wants the same," an insider explained. "She loved being at home with Travis and their daughter Stormi Webster more than anything. But right now, their priorities are different."

Kylie and Travis' love story began more than two years when they crossed paths at Coachella in 2017, following the E! reality TV star's split from Tyga. They welcomed their first child together in Feb. 2018. 

