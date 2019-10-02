by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 3:11 PM
Kylie Jenneris seeking comfort from her friends, including ex Tyga, after her recent split from Travis Scott.
But as salacious as this might sound, the truth is far from it. A source tells E! News that the former couple met up late Tuesday night, after Kylie and her friends, Stassie and Kelsey, enjoyed a late night bite at the Hollywood hot spot Delilah. "Kylie wanted to have a girls' night out last night and Stassie thought it would be best to get her out of the house and her mind off the news," a source explains. "He was with a few of their mutual friends at Sunset Marquis and invited Kylie and her girlfriends to come hangout, since they were already out."
The insider does add that Kylie and Tyga "have been in touch" since their split in 2017, but says they "don't talk often."
Moreover, the source explains that this wasn't a slight towards Travis, who she parents daughter Stormi Webster with, nor does it mean that their breakup is permanent. The insider says, "It wasn't an intentional jab at Travis, but she did hangout with Tyga for a bit. Nothing romantic is going on."
GAMR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
This may sound like too much of a coincidence with the timing and all, but as the insider points out, Hollywood is a small town and Kylie's inner "circle is small and her girlfriends know a few of Tyga's friends as well."
Aside from the rendezvous with her ex, a second source says Kylie seemed "happy" during her night out on the town. The insider shares that she and her friends enjoyed drinks and foods like french fries, mac and cheese and chocolate dessert. In between taking bites of the savory treats, the girls "took selfies together and were laughing."
Kylie's outing with her girlfriends was surely a welcome break from the relationship drama she was experiencing with Travis. A source previously told E! News, "The last few months, Kylie felt they were drifting and she was never really sure what was going on."
