Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are the Most Nominated Couple at the PCAs! See Their Cutest Moments

by Stephanie Wenger | Sat., Oct. 12, 2019 7:00 AM
Talk about a PCAs power couple!
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are celebrating their combined seven E! People's Choice Awards nominations. They are the most nominated celebrity couple this year!
The 23-year-old actress is up for four awards for her roles in Games of Thrones and Dark Phoenix. She could take home the prize for Female Movie Star, Action Movie Star, Female TV Star and Drama TV Star of 2019. While the Jonas Brothers may win three trophies for Song, Group and Album of 2019.
But, the PCAs nominations are not the only milestone that the duo are celebrating this year.
The former Disney star and the English actress surprised their fans by getting hitched at a Vegas wedding chapel following the Billboard Awards in May. The next month, they held a more formal affair for friends and family at a French chateau.
2019 also included the end of Turner's show, Game of Thrones, in May and the start of the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour over the summer. Plus, the couple marked Jonas' 30th birthday with a James Bond themed party in August.
Look back at of the couple's biggest moments below and don't miss the People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Romance rumors swirled as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were first spotted together at the MTV EMAs in November 2016.
The duo held hands in Miami back in December 2016.
The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.
In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.
The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.
The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.
The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."
The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.
Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.
Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.
The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.
The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.
The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.
At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.
For the October 2018 holiday, he cheekily dressed as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.
The pair celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.
She warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.
The actress—along with Chopra and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.
The Game of Thrones fan was happy to be her plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.
The Game of Thrones actress cheekily reunites with Jack Gleeson, her tyrannical lover from the show, with her real life beau inside the show's premiere party.
After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live.
After tying the knot in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with their eye-catching designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.
The pair served lewks at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.
The couple brings the glitz and the glam to the Jonas Brothers' Chasing Happiness documentary premiere.
The two lovebirds attend the Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles and the "Sucker" singer couldn't be more in awe of his leading lady. "I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!!"
The newlyweds go for an afternoon stroll with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.
The two smooch in front of the Eiffel tower just shy of a week before they tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in France.
Jonas shared this sweet snap on Instagram with the caption, "Nap game strong."
The two get playful at Jardin De Tuileries in Paris days before their second wedding.
The two are spotted in France days before their second wedding.
The beaming couple walk down the aisle after their second ceremony. Turner wore a stunning, custom-designed Louis Vuitton dress that was only outshined by the bride.
The pair took time out of their busy schedules to shop together in New York City.
The married duo sported matching tattoos honoring their beloved dog, Waldo, who died in a freak accident as they made their way to lunch in New York City.
The singer and actress stepped out together at Craig's in West Hollywood after the Jonas Brothers won two Teen Choice Awards.
The pair grinned while wearing party hats to celebrate Jonas' 30th birthday at Sarabeth's restaurant in NYC.
The lovebirds continued the 30th birthday celebration with a James Bond-themed party in New York City.
The Game of Thrones star joined her husband for lunch with his brothers, Nick and Kevin, on a day off from the Happiness Begins tour.
The two enjoyed an afternoon of last minute shopping for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.
The glamorous pair showed off their fashion A-game while making their way to the 2019 VMAs.
The duo took a moment to relax before Jonas performed with his brothers at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
