Cody Simpson Serenades Miley Cyrus With New Song Amid Hospitalization

Miley Cyrus is not going to let Cody Simpson slide away just yet.

While the singer has been in the hospital this week being treated for tonsillitis, she has kept her Instagram Story active with photos of friends and family stopping by to help her get a "boost of bad ass." Her new boo was the latest addition to that list of helping hands, and he took his task of uplifting Cyrus seriously!

Cyrus posted multiple videos to her story on Tuesday showing the Australian crooner (whom she referred to as her boyfriend on her story) playing a song he had written just for her.

"Suddenly I am feeling much better," Cyrus captioned the first video, adding in the next: "This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me."

Naturally, Cyrus is trying to make this song, titled "Golden Thing," an actual thing.