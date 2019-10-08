Miley Cyrus Asks for a "Boost of Bad Ass" After Being Hospitalized

Miley Cyrus

We can't stop and we won't stop sending good vibes to Miley Cyrus.

On Tuesday afternoon, the music superstar revealed to her followers on Instagram Stories that she was in the hospital, presumably for tonsillitis.

"Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend!" Miley shared online with a selfie from her hospital bed. "Send goooooood vibes my way!"

She added, "Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this s--t to the cub where it belongs. We got gorillas to save!"

And for those who were wondering, Gorillapalooza is a charity event scheduled to occur this weekend at the Hollywood Palladium. The exclusive event helps raise funds for The Ellen Fund, which supports global conservation efforts for endangered species.

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Caught Kissing

Earlier in the day, Miley received some TLC from current fling Cody Simpson. In an Instagram Story, the 26-year-old shared a photo with the singer with the caption, "The DR. is back…luckiest."

Miley Cyrus

Miley also wrote, "BTW Mom….there's been a change of plans" after some followers noticed a sign that read "Mom I'm Gay."

Ultimately, today is a celebration for the former Disney Channel star who is celebrating a special anniversary. In a series of Instagram posts, Miley looked back on the success of her album Bangerz, which featured hits like "Wrecking Ball" and "We Can't Stop."

Cody Simpson

"6 years ago today I was really drunk. (oh yeah and also threw a Bangerz album release party in NYC)," she wrote on Instagram. "ICONS only! Loved co-writing #Bangerz with all these dudes! @mikewillmadeit came on and produced the f--k out of this record! @future and I wrote songs like ‘Love Money Party' and ‘My darlin' together! Thank youuuuu for jumping on FU @frenchmontana."

Get well soon, Miley!

