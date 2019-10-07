Nattie Neidhart Remembers Her Late Father on Mom's Birthday: "My Dad Is Really With Us"

Nattie Neidhart eats adversaries for breakfast in the arena, but grief is a ruthless rival.

"This is the first time in 40 years that my mom and dad have not celebrated their birthdays together," says the second-generation WWE star in this clip from Tuesday's new Total Divas. So, even though she planned a party for her mother Elizabeth Hart and is currently leading a toast with b-day cake in hand, Nattie can't help but feel like something is missing.

"You know, my dad is really with us," she continues, addressing a crowd of guests while Elizabeth stands beside her. Despite the occasion, both women are on the verge of tears. "We just…it hasn't really been that long without him. It's only been a few months," Nattie explains. "But this is for you, Mommy. Happy Birthday."

Nattie's father, pro wrestling legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, passed away unexpectedly in Aug. 2018 (excerpts from his funeral appeared in Total Divas' season eight finale last year). He would have been 64 years old the following February.