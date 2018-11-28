Saying goodbye is hard to do.

On Wednesday's season finale of Total Divas, Nattie Neidhart and her family laid Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart to rest. According to the Total Divas star, her father passed away in his own home after collapsing in the early morning.

"It was like 7 o'clock in the morning and my sister Jenny calls me and I thought it was really weird because Jenny never calls me that early in the morning," Nattie relayed in a confessional. "And she just said really quietly, 'Daddy died.'"

Understandably, Jim's passing was quite the shock for the wrestling maven as she felt her dad was "unbreakable." Nonetheless, prior to his death, the WWE legend had been living with Alzheimer's disease.

In fact, Jim's health struggle inspired Nattie to get tested to see if she carried the gene for the disease.

"He never had to go into a nursing home, he never had to get to the stage where he didn't know who we were," the 36-year-old shared. "He still died on his terms. I think it was just his time, but it's just hard to know how to say goodbye."