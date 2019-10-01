Michael B. Jordan Just Added Fashion Designer To His Resume

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 8:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Michael B Jordan, Coach

Leo Volcy

Is there anything that Michael B. Jordan can't do?

The actor-producer extraordinaire just proved once again his talents are endless with his latest project: he teamed up with Coach Menswear to create his debut, capsule collection. While designing the line, he drew inspiration from the popular anime series Naruto, his community and other cultural influences that resonate with him. 

"As with all aspects of my work, this collection is about bringing fresh perspectives and unique voices to the forefront," the Creed star, who is also Coach Menswear's first global face, said in a statement. "Expanding into the fashion design space was rewarding beyond my expectations."

The Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection launched on Tuesday and is a unisex ready-to-wear line that is comprised of t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, footwear and bags. Prices range from $95 to $2,500 and each piece reflects Jordan's "high fashion meets high function" sense of style.

Jordan opted for innovative designs like removable sleeves and included imagery of Naruto characters to deliver a fresh-yet-nostalgic vibe for the collection, which he says he "could see my friends, family and fans wearing with pride."

Watch

Michael B. Jordan Reacts to Zendaya Wearing Same Suit

The Black Panther scene-stealer has showcased his love of fashion countless times on the red carpet—who can forget that amazing Louis Vuitton harness from the 2019 SAG Awards?—with his refined, trend-inspired wardrobe, but really solidified his passion when he starred in Coach's Fall 2019 campaign.

As Jordan raved, "I'm grateful to [Creative Director] Stuart [Vevers] and Coach for providing me with the opportunity and expertise to execute a collection I'm extremely proud of."

Jordan's capsule collection is available to shop in stores and online at coach.com.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Michael B. Jordan , Fashion , Celebrities , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.