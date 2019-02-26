Michael B. Jordan Stars in Inspiring New Campaign Directed By Spike Lee

What happens when you bring two greats like Michael B. Jordan and Spike Lee together?

Magic, that's what.

The Black Panther star and newly appointed Coach menswear ambassador stars in a rousing new campaign by the American fashion brand, "Words Matter", directed by Oscar-winning director Spike Lee. This is the first time that either of them has worked with the other, and the outcome is as powerful as you would expect.

Set in a desert, the film sees Jordan discovering rocks with negative words — "Hatred," "Evil," "Bigotry," "Lies" — in the landscape. He then throws them away and replaces them with ones bearing the words, "Courage," "Truth," "Love" and "Dream". The compelling imagery of the short film is enhanced through Lee's cinematic lens — the vintage feel to the film dovetails beautifully with the script, which was written by Lee and his children Satchel and Jackson Lee.