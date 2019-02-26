Michael B. Jordan Stars in Inspiring New Campaign Directed By Spike Lee

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 26 Feb. 2019 5:37 PM

Michael B. Jordan, Coach Words Matter

Courtesy of Coach

What happens when you bring two greats like Michael B. Jordan and Spike Lee together?

Magic, that's what.

The Black Panther star and newly appointed Coach menswear ambassador stars in a rousing new campaign by the American fashion brand, "Words Matter", directed by Oscar-winning director Spike Lee. This is the first time that either of them has worked with the other, and the outcome is as powerful as you would expect.

Set in a desert, the film sees Jordan discovering rocks with negative words — "Hatred," "Evil," "Bigotry," "Lies" — in the landscape. He then throws them away and replaces them with ones bearing the words, "Courage," "Truth," "Love" and "Dream". The compelling imagery of the short film is enhanced through Lee's cinematic lens — the vintage feel to the film dovetails beautifully with the script, which was written by Lee and his children Satchel and Jackson Lee.

Michael B. Jordan, Coach Words Matter

Courtesy of Coach

"Collaborating with the iconic Spike Lee on this short film for Coach was an inspirational experience," Jordan said in a statement. "Spike's art has moved the cultural dial for decades. I'm proud of the powerful messaging of this film and to be working alongside a brand that cares about putting that narrative into the world as much as I do."

Michael B. Jordan, Coach Words Matter

Courtesy of Coach

Earlier this week at the 91st Academy Awards, Spike Lee won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman and went on to give a inspirational speech thanking his grandmother and learning the true value of his work.

Jordan, who was not at the award show, recently starred in Black Panther, the history-making superhero film that bagged three Oscars, and Creed 2. He is set to appear in Just Mercy, coming out in 2020.

Watch the heartening short film below.

