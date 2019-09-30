Hailey Bieber's Mini Dress Turns Heads During Rehearsal Dinner With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is already making a fashion statement before her wedding day.

As the countdown continues for the model's ceremony with Justin Bieber later today, fans can't stop talking about the bride-to-be's look during her rehearsal dinner.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Hailey sported a custom made dress from Vivienne Westwood's couture collection. She completed her beautiful look with Jimmy Choo heels that are valued at close to $975.

As for Justin's look, he had Beliebers buzzing with his fresh haircut. As for fashion, he wore a white polo shirt and black pants with loafers.

"Hailey and Justin wanted the party to be a casual get together to celebrate everyone together under one roof and celebrate their love," a source shared with E! News. "The attire was casual chic."