Selma Blair Gushes Over Ashlee Simpson Ross and the Importance of Having a "Mom Community"

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Sep. 29, 2019 12:36 PM

Selma Blair is all about surrounding herself with a tight-knit community of mothers. 

The Cruel Intentions star spoke to E! News at the H&M x Sesame Street event at the clothing brand's showroom in West Hollywood on Saturday about her love of shoes and the importance of having a "mom community." Fellow actresses including Netflix's Falling in Love star Christina Milian and singer Ashlee Simpson-Ross were also in attendance.

"Even though I don't get to see them much," Blair told E! News. "I've been around this town for so long, all the moms have kind of grown up here, gotten more mature here, so now no matter what, we all support each other. It just happens." 

All three actresses also shared a sweet bonding moment at the event when Selma gushed over Ashlee's Alexander Wang heels.

"I have no shame, I have no shame, my cane is on the ground, my legs akimbo, I'm like, 'What is that shoe?'" said Blair as she complimented Simpson Ross' shoes with Milan echoing the sentiment. 

"Mine are Chanel," Blair said. "I can't wear a heel yet but Ash is my inspiration on the heel front."

Ashlee also shared Blair's thoughts on the importance of having a "mom community" in this industry.

"It's so important to have great mom friends and great friends," she said. "It's really nice."

Besides obsessing over Ashlee's shoes, Blair also shared her love and admiration for the mother-of-two. 

"[Ash] makes me smile, she's so kind and funny and more importantly, I loved her shoes," the 47-year-old actress added. 

Since announcing she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) last year, Blair has shared her journey with the rest of her fans. She hasn't let it stop her from raising awareness about the disease—which according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, affects women at a much higher rate than men. Earlier this year, she also made her first public appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party following her diagnosis. 

"It feels good to have a community," the Legally Blonde actress said. "No matter where you are, it's everything." 

