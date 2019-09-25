How Miley Cyrus Is ''Hitting the Reset Button'' Following Back-to-Back Breakups

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 5:40 PM
Life goes on and Miley Cyrus is ready to move on with it.
In the span of nearly two months, the musician went from being married to Liam Hemsworth, to dating The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter, before ultimately becoming a single woman. And now, she's ready to embrace living solo for the first time in 10 years.
A source tells E! News that the musician is "hitting the reset button" following her breakups from Kaitlynn and Liam. "Miley did not want to rush into anything. She and Kaitlynn have been close friends for a long time and things got romantic. Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn't ready for a relationship," a second source explains. "She needs to be by herself."
A third insider adds, "Miley feels like she got in over her head by moving on so quickly with Kaitlynn Carter after her split from Liam."
The second source shares that after Miley broke up with Kaitlynn, she flew to Las Vegas for her performance at the iHeart Radio Festival. From there, the star, her mother, Trish, and sister Brandi went to Zion National Park and Amangiri for a few days of much-needed R&R. "They got to relax and enjoy some down time out in nature with nobody around... Miley is hanging out with her family and staying close to them right now. She's trying to disconnect from everything that's been going on. She's ready to focus on herself and not have to worry about anyone else," the insider says.
Instagram/Miley Cyrus
Meanwhile, Kaitlynn has moved out of Miley's home and back to her own place in Los Angeles where she hopes to figure out "what comes next", according to the same insider. "Kaitlynn is still surprised and upset about how abruptly things ended," the source explains. "There is not a lot of contact between Miley and Kaitlynn."
However, a fourth source insists, "Miley and Kaitlynn remain close friends."
Now that everything is said and done, the second source says that Miley is returning to the studio to "focus on music and updating music to how she is feeling." As fans know, the artist's songs are where "she expresses things about her life."
It looks like Miley achieved the dream she laid out in her song "Slide Away." As she returns to her roots in music, Liam has slid away to his hometown on the coast of Australia. There continues to be no communication between the pair and while Miley "still cares" about her husband of less than a year, she is "not looking to be in touch."
