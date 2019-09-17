Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Tonight's Bachelor in Paradise season finale included a heartwarming announcement from the show's very own Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

The lovebirds, who met and fell in love on the beaches of Mexico during Season 3 and wed during a 2017 televised ceremony, learned they are expecting a baby boy!

During the live gender reveal, a giant cake was rolled out onto the stage and none other than Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams popped out wearing a blue onesie. He ran over to the future parents and jumped into Evan's arms, naturally.

Carly and Evan's exciting news comes four months after they first announced her pregnancy. In Feb. 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Bella. The adorable toddler even played a special role in Carly's pregnancy announcement. "She's so excited to be a big sister," her proud pops shared with host Chris Harrison.