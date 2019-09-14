Kim Kardashian's Daughters North and Chicago Embrace the Cowgirl Life on Wyoming Trip

When we say 'Ye,' you say, 'Haw!' Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids have gone country!

The couple and parents of four recently purchased a $14 million ranch in Wyoming and brought their kids there on a trip. Kim posted on her Instagram page on Saturday an adorable photo of their daughters North West, 6, and Chicago West, 1, riding a horse, gently led by their mom, in a field.

North, who wearing boots, sits behind her little sister on a saddle and holds her protectively as they pose for a photo. Kim, dressed casually in a white tank top and purple sweatpants, looks at them while holding the reins in one hand and a sippy cup in the other.

"Wyoming [horse emoji] [mountain emoji]," Kim wrote.

Earlier this week, she posted on Instagram a video of Chicago and big brother Saint West, 3, dressed as a cowgirl and cowboy.

"Do you guys love your outfits I got you from Wyoming?" Kim asked them.

"Yeah," Saint replied.

In recent TV interviews, Kim denied rumors that her family was planning a permanent move to Wyoming.