Wyoming is for lovers…and the Kardashian-Wests.

In what will surely one day become the subject of a family spin-off, Kim Kardashian confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are eyeing a move to the Equality State.

"We love Wyoming," she raved on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there."

Hers, well, not so much. "I love L.A., so I envision summers. I envision some weekends," confessed the Calabasas, Calif. native. "It's the prettiest place you've ever seen in your entire life…We've had this dream of getting this ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away."

Except, going forward, she hopes—no, prays—their getaways are a little more luxurious than their last visit. Actually, the mom of four will really just settle for running water.