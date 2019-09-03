This New Riverdale Photo Will Break Your Heart

We're still over a month away from the season four premiere of Riverdale, and we're already in tears over a photo.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted the photo above of Archie (KJ Apa) hugging his mother Mary (Molly Ringwald), who appears to be in tears, along with the caption "No words."

Aguirre-Sacasa has confirmed that the season four premiere of the CW drama will serve as a tribute to the late Luke Perry, who died after a stroke in March, and will address the actor's death onscreen with help from Perry's friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty. We can only assume that means the characters will also be mourning the loss of Fred, and we're in for a devastating season of Riverdale.