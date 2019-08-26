John Travolta Mistakes Drag Queen Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift at MTV VMAs

Sometimes the truth is stranger than (pulp) fiction.

As always, the MTV VMAs was chock-full of memorable moments, whether it be because of Cardi B's wild jokes or Lizzo's twerking, the list can go on. But the award for the viral moment of the year goes to a surprise celeb: John Travolta.

While presenting the award for Video of the Year, the Pulp Fiction star tried to hand the Moon Man trophy to RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jade Jolie. With a slight look of confusion, the drag queen effortlessly shook it off, before giving the actor a kind side-hug. Eventually, Taylor was rightly bestowed with the Moon Man, but it was too late. Travolta's slip-up was noticed by thousands. Awk!

Although, it must be said that Jade does bear a striking resemblance to the pop star. Jade Jolie is literally known for her spot-on impression of the 29-year-old. So, honestly, who can blame Travolta for mixing up the two stars?