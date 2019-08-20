Jamie Foxx Shares Picture of "#DaddyDaughterTime" With His Girls After Katie Holmes Split

Jamie Foxx is leaning on the two most important women in his life: His daughters.

Following news of his split from Katie Holmes, the 51-year-old returned to Instagram Monday night to share a snap of his girls Corinne Foxx, 25, and Annalise Bishop, 10, on set of his FOX game show, Beat Shazam. "#daddydaughtertimeon @beatshazamfox," he captioned the shot of the three of them. "We've had an incredible season, seen so many lives changed, heard amazing stories and had a blast!!!"

"Thank you to all u THE FANS for tuning in!!!! Lastly, much love to our contestant Alan who is no longer with us but shed his light on all of us," he continued, paying tribute to Alan Smith who passed away two weeks after filming. "God Bless his family. #beatshazam #foxxonfox."

As E! News previously confirmed, Jamie and Katie have gone their separate ways after six, notoriously private years together.