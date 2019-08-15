Surprise! Miley Cyrus Drops New Song "Slide Away" After Liam Hemsworth Split

In addition to some fun activities overseas, Miley Cyrus has been concentrating on work amid her breakup from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old pop star released a new song called "Slide Away" on Friday at midnight EST, just days after their split was announced.

Earlier this week, Miley shared a photo of herself wearing headphones in a music studio sound booth, spurring speculation that new music was on the way.

Miley's rep announced last Saturday that the singer and Liam had broken up. The two wed in December after dating on and off for nine years.

While this is the first song Miley has released since the split was announced, it is unclear if it was written or recorded while she and Liam were separated. E! News has learned that Miley and Liam have been broken up for a while. On Monday, Liam broke his silence about his split from Miley, writing on Instagram that he and Miley had "recently separated." He added, "I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

The singer last released new music in late May. She dropped a new six-track EP, She Is Coming, set to be part of an upcoming album. On the day of its release, Liam paid tribute to Miley on Instagram.