by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 7:30 PM
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's self-described hot girl summer is continuing stateside.
On the heels of their widely discussed Italian vacation, the pop singer and star of The Hills: New Beginnings were spotted together in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. With Miley behind the driver's seat, the pair were photographed out and about in their native city.
This time around, Miley, 26, and Kaitlynn, 30, refrained from any PDA, which is what really got the rumor mill churning earlier this week when they were spotted making out on a yacht in Lake Como. It was ultimately revealed that the "Mother's Daughter" songstress was vacationing with Kaitlynn and her sister, Brandi Cyrus, following her split from longtime love Liam Hemsworth.
So what is there to know about the dynamic between Miley and Kaitlynn? A source recently told E! News that the pair "bonded over the fact that they're going through a similar experience," referencing Kaitlynn's split from Brody Jenner.
Another insider insisted that despite their flirty behavior, Miley and Kaitlynn are "truly having fun" and not focused on embarking on a "serious relationship."
Miley has yet to address her and Liam's separation in her own words, but the Australian actor made it clear just days ago that he harbors no ill will to his ex-wife.
BACKGRID
"Hi all," Liam wrote on Instagram. "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."
However, Miley's older sister was able to share a bit of insight into her current mindset, saying on the latest episode of her Your Favorite Thing podcast that they're spending plenty of QT together. As Brandi put it, "There's nothing I can really say. I just, I'm here for her, obviously, and I've been spending a lot of time with her. When she's ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will."
And right now it's safe to say Miley is sticking to the safety net of her inner circle.
"[Miley and Liam] have been trying to make it work for months now but haven't felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year," a source previously told E! News. "It's been a rough year."
Meanwhile, Kaitlynn is responding to the controversy in her own way. The Hills star liked a comment from a fan, who was defending Kaitlynn and Miley's fling. "Just wanted to let u know that u don't deserve all this hate from people who claim to be Miley's "fans"! U and Miley have every right to do what ever u want!" The fan account comments on the flirty photo, "If u make Miley happy then I like u! Miley's happiness and mental health is all that matters to me!"
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?