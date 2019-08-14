Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's self-described hot girl summer is continuing stateside.

On the heels of their widely discussed Italian vacation, the pop singer and star of The Hills: New Beginnings were spotted together in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. With Miley behind the driver's seat, the pair were photographed out and about in their native city.

This time around, Miley, 26, and Kaitlynn, 30, refrained from any PDA, which is what really got the rumor mill churning earlier this week when they were spotted making out on a yacht in Lake Como. It was ultimately revealed that the "Mother's Daughter" songstress was vacationing with Kaitlynn and her sister, Brandi Cyrus, following her split from longtime love Liam Hemsworth.

So what is there to know about the dynamic between Miley and Kaitlynn? A source recently told E! News that the pair "bonded over the fact that they're going through a similar experience," referencing Kaitlynn's split from Brody Jenner.