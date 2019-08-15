Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody's The O.C. Reunion Is the Closest Thing Fans Will Ever Get to a Revival

Seth and Summer forever! At least until they have to catch their flights!

Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody had a little The O.C. reunion at the airport, and that's likely the only O.C. reunion you'll ever get, at least that's what series creator Josh Schwartz is saying now.

"That was brought up at one point, we were asked about doing a return to The O.C. to see those kids grown up. For us, that was a very, very singular story. We felt like we completed that tale by the end," Schwartz said at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour where he was promoting Nancy Drew.

However, Fox Entertainment boss Charlie Collier expressed interest in revisiting the California sunshine with Seth, Summer, Ryan and the rest of The O.C. crew.