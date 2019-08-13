Victoria's Secret First Transgender Model Valentina Sampaio Plans to Change the Fashion Industry—And Society

Valentina Sampaio has spread her wings straight into history.

Earlier this month, news broke that the 22-year-old had been hired by Victoria's Secret, making her the first openly transgender model in the company's decades-long history. And to Sampaio, this is more than just another job.

"This represents a victory for society, not just the trans community but for all people who currently underrepresented in fashion," Sampaio told Elle.com. "We are experiencing a moment, an evolution and it is a positive one."

"Brands are finally learning and catching up to the importance of inclusivity and diversity," the Brazilian catwalker continued. "It is hugely important moment not only for myself, but my community and beyond."

Indeed, she feels the weight of her wings. Sampaio told the outlet that she plans to use her voice and presence to "try to change the status quo not only in fashion industry but also in society."