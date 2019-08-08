Princess Beatrice Gets Sweet 31st Birthday Tributes From Royal Family

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 8, 2019 9:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Happy birthday, Princess Beatrice of York!

Queen Elizabeth II's fifth grandchild, the eldest child of Sarah, Duchess of York and ex PrinceAndrew, Duke of York, sister of Princess Eugenie, and cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry turned 31 on Thursday and received sweet birthday tributes from members of the Royal Family.

Eugenie, 29, posted on her Instagram page a slew of throwback pics of her, Beatrice and their mother over the years.

"You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister..." she wrote. "Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx"

In one photo, Sarah walks with a toddler Beatrice as an assistant walks behind them carrying a bassinet carrying baby Eugenie.

There is also a pic of Sarah holding her daughters, who are wearing matching floral smocked dresses. Eugenie also posted some selfies of her and Beatrice.

Watch

12 Must-See Moments From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Their mom and dad also shared several throwback pics on their own Instagram pages, including images of them with baby Beatrice.

Sarah also included a photo of her with her daughters as adults, as well as a pic of Beatrice sitting with her family's five Norfolk terriers.

"Happy Birthday dearest Beatrice xx," Sarah wrote.

"Happy Birthday Princess Beatrice!⁣" Andrew wrote on his own page. "Thank you everyone for the lovely birthday wishes!⁣ #HappyBirthdayHRH."

The Royal Family's Instagram account also included a tribute to the princess for her birthday.

A photo of Beatrice arriving at the 2018 wedding of Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank was posted, along with the message, "Today is Princess Beatrice of York's 31st Birthday. Princess Beatrice is the first child of @hrhthedukeofyork and Sarah, Duchess of York, and fifth grandchild of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. #HappyBirthdayHRH."

Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne. She is not a full-time working royal, and works in business and is a patron of charities such as the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre.

She is currently dating businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and the two have sparked engagement rumors.

Princess Eugenie of York, Princess Beatrice of York

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In 2011, Beatrice made international headlines with her choice of headwear at William and Kate Middleton's wedding. Her unusual fascinator was auctioned on eBay for 81,100 pounds (roughly $130,000), with proceeds going to charity.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Princess Beatrice , Royals , Birthdays , Princess Eugenie , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.