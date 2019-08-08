Jonas Brothers' Tour Kicks Off With a Major Surprise From Your Fave Latin Artists

It's the moment that fans have been waiting for—the Jonas Brothers are finally performing their new song "Runaway" live with Sebastián Yatra, Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee.

For the opening night of their Happiness Begins tour, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas recruited their Latinx friends so that they could all take the stage together for the first time. The packed audience roared when the six artists walked onstage in their trendy outfits.

Fans began to suspect that the group would reunite for the show when Sebastian revealed that he had touched down in Miami ahead of the concert. And he also tagged the venue in his Instagram Stories, so the secret got out pretty fast.