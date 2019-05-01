The Jonas Brothers Are Going on Tour: All the Dates and Details

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Sports)
The Jonas Brothers are going on tour!
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas announced the launch of their Happiness Begins Tour on Wednesday.
It looks like they'll be bringing some famous friends on the road, as well. Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will be joining the JoBros on tour.
The boy band hinted at the big news during a recent interview with E! News.
"We'll definitely tour this year at some point," Priyanka Chopra's hubby shared last month.
Sophie Turner's main man also suggested the group would be playing a mix of their classics and new music, like "Sucker" and "Cool."
"I don't think we have enough new songs to do a long show," Joe said. "But we have plenty of old ones."
While the trio remained tight-lipped about the dates and details at the time, all of that information has finally been revealed.
To check out a complete list of dates and locations, check out the list below:
Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
Friday, August 9, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Saturday, August 10, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Monday, August 12, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena*
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Thursday, August 15, 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Saturday, August 17, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sunday, August 18, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, August 23, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Thursday, August 29, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Saturday, August 31, 2019 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, September 5, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Saturday, September 7, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, September 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Friday, September 13, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Saturday, September 14, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Monday, September 16, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Thursday, September 19, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center
Sunday, September 22, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Thursday, September 26, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Friday, September 27, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center*
Sunday, September 29, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Thursday, October 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Saturday, October 5, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sunday, October 6, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Tuesday, October 8, 2019 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Friday, October 11, 2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Saturday, October 12, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Sunday, October 13, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Thursday, October 17, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Friday, October 18, 2019 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Gar
American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard credit card holders will be granted pre-sale access starting May 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting May 10. Fans can purchase their tickets via LiveNation.com.
