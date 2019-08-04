How Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin Are Ruling the Fashion Industry on Their Own Terms

In the world of fashion, things look so glamorous from the outside looking in.

There's the fabulous hair, makeup and glam at every model's disposal before the runway. And it's hard to ignore the fabulous trips, locations and perks that come with photoshoots and campaigns.

Ultimately, the industry is one that remains exclusive for only a few lucky ladies.

Fortunately for sisters Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, they've been able to find their way and succeed on their own terms.

While many first viewed the models as Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughters, both young ladies have earned success individually and as a pair. At the same time, they haven't lost sight on what's most important: Health, school and family!