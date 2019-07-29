Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Denise Richards Joins the Cast of BH90210, Naturally

Denise Richards is headed back to the Peach Pit.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has joined the cast of BH90210, the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion series, Tori Spelling revealed.

"Welcome to our @bh90210 family my friend @deniserichards," the original castmember wrote on Instagram last night. For her part, Richards swiftly reposted the picture.

"Thank you for including me T," she wrote. "And having me part of the BH90210 journey. Talk about everything comes back full circle. One of my very first jobs was #beverlyhills90210. Love all of you guys."

Indeed, back in 1992, she nabbed one of her first TV credits playing Robin McGill in an episode of the beloved teen drama. Twenty years later, she made an appearance on the 90210 reboot as Gwen Thompson.

Last night, the cast—which includes OG members Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris among others—took a much needed break from filming to let loose and celebrate producer Ruthanne Secunda's birthday.