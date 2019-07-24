Alex Rodriguez's 50th Birthday Tribute to Jennifer Lopez Redefines Relationship Goals

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 6:24 AM

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood

It is indeed a time to remember for Jennifer Lopez—and Alex Rodriguez is helping her capture it all. 

In honor of her 50th birthday on Wednesday, the triple threat's famed fiancé shared a video montage on social media that is sure to melt everyone's heart. Set to the tune of Billy Joel's "This Is the Time," the montage included clips of their many sweet moments together as a couple and a family.  

"Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl," he told his love in the clip. "Since we've been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do."
 
Rodriguez continued, "You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Lets make this birthday a very special one."

Watch

Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Joins Mom for Onstage Duet

The video tribute touched the birthday girl. "I'm crying," Lopez responded in a comment. "I love our life...I love you so much... thank you my beautiful Macho..."

The couple, who got engaged in early March, have been together for more than two years now and have chronicled their relationship online with social media tributes and YouTube behind-the-scenes videos. Through it all, they've never been shy about sharing their feelings for each other. 

"Bronx to Madison Square Garden. For a cab driver, it's just a 9.2-mile ride," he wrote to her earlier this month. "But for @jlo, the road from being a kid running around with holes in her shoes in the Bronx to headlining at the world's most famous arena, was long and arduous and took years of hard work and relentless dedication. Keep on killing it girl."

And A-Rod, keep killing these touching tributes. Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

