Check Out All Your Favorite TV Stars Taking Over Comic-Con 2019

Comic-Con 2019 is burning bright with star power!
The annual convention is well underway in sunny San Diego, Calif., where some of the biggest names in Hollywood (cough, cough Tom Cruise and Arnold Schwarzenegger) are spilling some serious show biz secrets. Additionally, the actors and actresses behind the latest and greatest in TV are on hand with trailers, teasers and updates galore.
Hulu's Veronica Mars panel was the talk of the town on Friday, with titular star Kristen Bell announcing that the streaming service had dropped Season 4 an entire week earlier than expected. And in a particularly bittersweet moment for fans of The Walking Dead, Danai Gurira shared with attendees that Season 10 would be her last as Michonne.
There's plenty more for television junkies to celebrate as Comic-Con 2019 continues, which is why we've brought together all the must-see moments in one place.
Check out how all your favorite TV stars are taking over SDCC by scrolling through our gallery below:
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jason Dohring & Kristen Bell
The stars of Hulu's Veronica Mars revival give TV fans a special treat by dropping all episodes a week early.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Percy Daggs III, Ryan Hansen & Kirby Howell-Baptiste
The Veronica Mars co-stars discuss introducing the cult classic TV series to a whole new audience during Day 2 of Comic-Con.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Olivia Munn
The actress stops by the #IMDboat in support of the her new series The Rook.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Angela Kang, Danai Gurira & Jeffrey Dean Morgan
As announced during The Walking Dead's panel presentation on Day 2, the upcoming season of the AMC series will be Danai's last.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Cailey Fleming & Norman Reedus
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
John Bradley
The actor represents Game of Thrones at EW's Brave Warriors panel.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Chace Crawford
This actor has left the Upper East Side behind for a new role on The Boys, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 26.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Julie Ann Emery, Ruth Negga, Dominic Cooper & Mark Harelik
The cast of Preacher joins forces ahead of their final season, which premieres on AMC on Aug. 4.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Chloe Bennet
The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star may have just made the ground "Quake" during Day 2.
Todd Williamson/NBC
America Ferrera & Ben Feldman
The stars of NBC's Superstore share the love at the Hard Rock Hotel.
