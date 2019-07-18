Ava Phillippe's Sweet Message to Mom Reese Witherspoon Will Give You All the Feels

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage
There's no bond quite like the one between mother and daughter. A fact Reese Witherspoonand Ava Phillippe prove time and again.
For seemingly no specific reason other than "why not," the 19-year-old took to Instagram late last night to rave about her trailblazing mom. "This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work," she captioned a candid shot of Reese fixing her earring. "She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I've been given and compassion for others. I'm thinking about her a little extra today, that's all." (Pass the tissues, thanks!)
And when one of the teen's friends chimed in calling Reese a "gorgeous lady," Ava continued her praise, writing, "Right??" For her part, Reese is endlessly grateful for their relationship. As she commented, ""How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?"
Oftentimes, Ava is asking herself something similar: How did she get so lucky to have a mom like Reese?
In May, Ava attended the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere as Reese's plus one. "Big Little Date Night," she wrote on Instagram. "Congrats to every member of #BLL2 crew! So especially proud of my mama and her passion for this story and her work. After seeing just the first episode, I honestly cannot wait to see more!"
After all, they are one another's biggest cheerleaders—and near twins, physically and emotionally.
"I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy," Reese previously admitted. "From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself."
Keep scrolling to see all their adorable mother-daughter moments. Do you think Reese and Ava will adopt us?
Instagram
Birthday Wishes
The duo celebrates Reese's 43rd birthday! Ava takes to Instagram to send a sweet message to her momma, saying, "You are such a generous, conscientious, and passionately kind person, and I am so blessed to bear witness to your light and love each and every day!"
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images
Twinning
In October 2018, Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe stepped out at a gala in sexy little black dresses and they were totally twinning.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Premiere Partners
Clearly, Phillippe inherited her mom's killer, blonde locks and power stance.
Courtesy Draper James
Smiling Style
Witherspoon enlisted her daughter for Draper James' spring collection in 2018 and if her goal was to make us do a double take it definitely worked.
Instagram
Christmas Cuties
As the duo celebrated Christmas in 2017 they looked cheerful in red.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards
Blondes in Black
We know it's hard, but if you look closely these two look related. Oh wait, that's not right...they look like identical twins!
Bruno Astuto/Instagram
Belles of the Ball
There isn't anything sweeter than seeing Witherspoon beam with pride over one of her children.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE
Little Black Heels
In October 2017, the pair posed for photos in similar, but different ensembles. Notice the wavy locks, peep-toed heels and signature natural makeup looks both ladies rocked.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Red Carpet Ready
If it weren't for the Oscar winner's red lipstick, it would be quite the challenge telling these two apart.
Instagram
Smirking Sisters
It's clear Phillippe inherited her mama's signature grin.
Instagram
Flower Power
Another day, another sweet mother-daughter snap of the actress and her lookalike daughter.
Instagram
Doing a Double Take
Yup, some genetic wizardy was definitely involved here.
Instagram
All in the Family
There's no question these two are related, but Phillippe also looks a lot like her dad, Ryan Phillippe, here.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Posing on Point
This mother-daughter duo resemble each other down to their shoe choice.
Instagram
Mirror Images
Even their side profiles match!
Instagram
Bronzed Beauties
Makeup free and fabulous is something both of these ladies are on a regular basis.
Instagram
Girls' Night
In October 2015, Witherspoon and Phillippe had a fun girls' night and proved once again that they are birds of a feather.
Instagram
Pastel Pals
Everything about this Mother's Day post makes us happy.
Instagram
Ride or Die
If you've ever wanted to see Witherspoon with blue locks then look no further!
Instagram
Mamma & Me
Is it just us, or are we looking at two baby Reeses here?
Instagram
Mommy's Girl
From their piercing blue eyes to their platinum blonde locks, it was clear from day one that Phillippe was her mom's mini me.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM