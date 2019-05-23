Before Celeste, Renata, Jane, Bonnie and Madeline return in Big Little Lies season two, executive producer and star Reese Witherspoon is here to give you new insight into the goings on of Monterey, California.

In a new YouTube video posted by Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine, the Oscar and Emmy winner gives a breakdown of the key relationships and happenings in the first season of the acclaimed HBO series. The relationships are complicated in Big Little Lies (and get even more complicated after the big finale accidental death!), especially with Renata (Laura Dern) and Madeline (Witherspoon).

"Renata comes up. We like Renata, do we like Renata? We're not sure, she's a little obnoxious," Witherspoon says in her video recap.