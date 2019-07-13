Lea Michele and Her Glee Co-Stars Remember Cory Monteith 6 Years After His Death

It's been six years since Cory Monteith's death.

On Saturday, Lea Michele took to Twitter to pay tribute to her late Glee co-star.

"The light always remains," she wrote alongside a picture of a sun peeking out from behind the clouds and shining over a body of water.

The post reminded many fans of the tribute she shared last year, which also featured an image of the sun shining over a body of water.

"There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains," she wrote at the time.

The 32-year-old actress wasn't the only one from the show to remember Monteith. Kevin McHale, who played Artie, also shared a photo of Monteith on Instagram and captioned it, "The sweetest boy. Forever." Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina, did the same and captioned the snapshot, "Miss you, pal." Amber Riley, who played Mercedes, also posted a throwback picture of her flexing her muscles with Monteith and wrote "six years without those bear hugs."