Look Back at Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's Road to Marriage

Ed Sheeran has confirmed he is indeed a married man.

On Friday, 28-year-old British pop star dropped his new album No.6 Collaborations Project, which includes the song "Remember the Name" featuring Eminem and 50 Cent. On the track, Sheeran sings, "Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick."

Sheeran married longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, 27, at his country estate in England in December, just before Christmas and a year after he proposed, The Sun's Dan Wootton had reported in February. Sheeran later clarified in an interview with iHeartRadio's Charlamagne Tha God that "Remember the Name" was written before they tied the knot.

"I constantly wake up every day with Cherry and I'm just like, 'Why the f--ck are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted, and you've chosen me. And I'm saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me,'" he said. "And I just find that amazing."