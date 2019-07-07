Hailey Bieber Gushes Over Justin Bieber on 1 Year Engagement Anniversary

Happy wife, happy life!

Hailey Bieber is putting her love on full display for the cutest reason: today marks the one-year anniversary that her hubby, Justin Bieber, popped the big question.

"1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and the 25-year-old singer. "And today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever."

She continued, "Here's to learning and growing together.."

Just last week, the "Sorry" star professed his love for his supermodel wife on Instagram while they were on a romantic getaway. "These are the moments I live for," the Canadian-born star shared in a heartwarming post. "Alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I'm okay with that! You are mine and I am yours."