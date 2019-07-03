Jenelle Evans Regains Custody of Her Children 5 Weeks After They Were Removed From Home

Luckily, there was nothing but positivity at Kaiser's recent birthday party, which was attended by both Jenelle and David. A source told E! News, "Oddly, everyone got along. Nathan invited Jenelle and David. The party was held at Nathan's mom's home. Barbra brought along Ensley and Jace. This was an unsupervised visit."

"Can't believe you are 5 already! You might be getting older but you're still my baby #MommasBoy #HappyBirthday," Jenelle captioned a photo of herself holding the birthday boy.

Hopefully Kaiser and Ensley's homecoming marks the end of the family's long legal battle. It's been at least two months since Eason allegedly shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget, which initially sparked concern for the kids' well-being. David seemingly defended his alleged actions in a long Instagram post from May. "Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively," he passionately wrote. "The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME."

