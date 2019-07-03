When Do Your Favorite Shows Return? The Full Fall TV Premiere Schedule Is Here

Summer is officially here, which means fall is almost here, which means all your fave broadcast TV shows are almost on their way back to new episodes. 

All the broadcast networks have released their fall premiere schedules and we can now tell you when to expect the returns of faves like Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, The Masked Singer, NCIS, and the debuts of new shows like Evil, Batwoman, Stumptown, and Sunnyside

For the scoop on all the new fall shows, we've got a full rundown for you, and we've also got the days and times that each show will be airing weekly right over here. Below, you can find out exactly what days those shows will actually begin airing this fall!

Monday, September 16

8 p.m.
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Sunday, September 22

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
71st Primetime Emmy Awards (Fox)

Monday, September 23

8 p.m. 
The Voice (NBC)
9-1-1 (Fox) 
The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola (new series, CBS)

9 p.m. 
Prodigal Son (new series, Fox)
All Rise (new series, CBS)

10 p.m. 
The Good Doctor (ABC)
Bluff City Law (new series, NBC)
Bull (CBS)

This Is Us

NBC

Tuesday, September 24

8 p.m. 
The Resident (Fox)
The Conners (ABC)
NCIS (CBS)

8:30 p.m.
Bless This Mess (ABC)

9 p.m. 
Empire (Fox)
Mixed-ish (new series, ABC)
This Is Us (NBC)
FBI (CBS)

9:30 p.m. 
Black-ish (ABC)

10 p.m. 
Emergence (new series, ABC)
New Amsterdam (NBC)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Wednesday, September 25

8 p.m. 
The Masked Singer (Fox)
The Goldbergs (ABC)
Chicago Med (NBC)
Survivor (CBS)

8:30 p.m.
Schooled (ABC)

9 p.m.
Modern Family (ABC)
Chicago Fire (NBC)

9:30 p.m.
Single Parents (ABC)
Big Brother finale (CBS)

10 p.m. 
Stumptown (new series, ABC)
Chicago PD (NBC)

Thursday, September 26

8 p.m.
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Superstore (NBC)
Young Sheldon (CBS)

8:30 p.m.
Perfect Harmony (new series, NBC)
The Unicorn (CBS)

9 p.m.
A Million Little Things (ABC)
The Good Place (NBC)
Mom (CBS)

9:30 p.m. 
Sunnyside (new series, NBC)
Carol's Second Act (new series, CBS)

10 p.m. 
How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
Evil (CBS)

 

 

Magnum PI

CBS

Friday, September 27

8 p.m.
American Housewife (ABC)
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

8:30 p.m.
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

9 p.m.
Magnum PI (CBS)

10 p.m.
Blue Bloods (CBS)

Sunday, September 29

7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

8 p.m.
The Simpsons (Fox)

8:30 p.m. 
Bless the Harts (new series, Fox)
God Friended Me (CBS)

9 p.m. 

Bob's Burgers (Fox)
Shark Tank (ABC)

9:30 p.m. 
Family Guy (Fox)
NCIS: LA (CBS)

10 p.m. 
The Rookie (ABC)

Batwoman, Ruby Rose, New Fall Shows, 2019

CW

Wednesday, October 2

9 p.m.
Almost Family (new series, Fox) 
Seal Team (CBS)

10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Friday, October 4

8 p.m.
The Blacklist (NBC)

Sunday, October 6

8 p.m.
Batwoman (new series, CW)

9 p.m.
Supergirl (CW)

10 p.m.
Madam Secretary (CBS)

Monday, October 7

8 p.m.
All American (CW)

Tuesday, October 8

8 p.m.
The Flash (CW)

Wednesday, October 9

8 p.m.
Riverdale (CW)

9 p.m.
Nancy Drew (new series, CW)

Thursday, October 10

8 p.m.
Supernatural (CW)

9 p.m. 
Legacies (CW)

Friday, October 11

8 p.m.
Charmed (CW)

9 p.m.
Dynasty (CW)

Arrow, Season 7 Finale

The CW

Tuesday, October 15

9 p.m.
Arrow (CW)

Monday, October 21

9 p.m.
Black Lightning (CW)

