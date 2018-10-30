by TV Scoop Team | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 5:30 AM
A sure sign of the fall, aside from the changing leaves, is the rash of new TV shows premiering across the five major broadcast networks, NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC and The CW.
All of the new shows we're getting as part of the fall season have debuted—none have come and gone already, so that's good?—so, it's time you told us which are the best and worst new shows of the fall 2018 TV season. We already made our ranking, and now it's your turn. We asked you to vote in polls after each premiere week, weighing in on whether you loved or hated a new show. And we only counted new shows, not revivals like Murphy Brown and Last Man Standing, or quasi-spinoffs like The Conners.
Below, see how you, dear readers, voted each show.
Fox
ABOUT: Starring Lil Rel Howery and Sinbad, the series follows Rel as he gets his life back together after his marriage ends.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 20.4 percent
Hate it: 79.5 percent
CW
ABOUT: A remake of the fan-favorite WB series of the same name, the new Charmed follows a new group of witchy sisters navigating life and their new powers.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 41.2 percent
Hate it: 58.8 percent
CBS
ABOUT: Inspired by real life events with executive producer Harry Styles, this CBS comedy sees a pop star (Felix Mallard) move in with normal folks, played by stars Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 47.4 percent
Hate it: 52.6 percent
CW
ABOUT: A family drama and fish out of water story about a young man who is recruited to play football in Beverly Hills.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 48.8 percent
Hate it: 51.2 percent
NBC
ABOUT: Starring Sarayu Blue, this new NBC comedy follows a working mom trying to accept that not everything will be perfect.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 50.9 percent
Hate it: 49.1 percent
CBS
ABOUT: Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs star in this comedy about a white family who moves into a traditionally black neighborhood.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 53.7 percent
Hate it: 46.3 percent
Fox
ABOUT: Vicki Lawrence, David Alan Grier, Leslie Jordan and Martin Mull star as residents of a retirement community who aren't quite ready to grow up.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 55.3 percent
Hate it: 44.7 percent
CBS
ABOUT: Jay Hernandez stars in this remake of the classic Tom Selleck series about a military veteran who becomes a private eye.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 57.6 percent
Hate it: 42.4 percent
CBS
ABOUT: What would you do if you got a friend request from "God," followed by instructions and hints to help save others? That's the gist of this series starring Brandon Michael Hall.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 58.7 percent
Hate it: 41.3 percent
The CW
ABOUT: A spinoff of The Originals, Legacies stars Matt Davis and takes place at a school for supernatural folks, like witches and vampires.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 59.3 percent
Hate it: 40.7 percent
CBS
ABOUT: Law & Order guru Dick Wolf is behind this latest CBS procedural about law enforcement.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 67.8 percent
Hate it: 32.3 percent
ABC
ABOUT: ABC's newest ensemble drama stars Taran Killam, Brad Garrett, Leighton Meester, Jake Choi and Kimrie Lewis as, well, single parents.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 69.1 percent
Hate it: 30.9 percent
ABC
ABOUT: ABC's new weepy drama follows a group of friends who deal with the aftermath of a suicide.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 79.8 percent
Hate it: 20.2 percent
NBC
ABOUT: Ryan Eggold stars in the latest medical drama to come to the small screen.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 85.8 percent
Hate it: 14.2 percent
NBC
ABOUT: What happens after a plane full of missing people returns after being missing for more than five years?
YOU SAID...
Love it: 87.9 percent
Hate it: 12.1 percent
ABC
ABOUT: Nathan Fillion stars as a middle-aged rookie cop who joins the force after a life-changing experience.
YOU SAID...
Love it: 88.2 percent
Hate it: 17.8 percen
