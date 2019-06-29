Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Married

Love officially rules this summer with the Vanderpump Rules crew.

On Saturday evening, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright said "I Do" in a romantic wedding ceremony, People confirmed. Family, friends and Vanderpump Rules cast members watched the Bravo stars tie the knot at the Kentucky Castle. And looking at the social media footage shared by the newlywed's guests, the two are officially husband and wife!

Brittany wore a stunning custom dress she found at Kinsley James Bridal in Los Angeles while Jax looked handsome in a classic suit and tie.

The big day comes after Vanderpump Rules viewers were able to watch the couple's love story unfold in real time. Back in season seven, cameras rolled as Jax proposed to his leading lady at Neptune's Net in Malibu, Calif.