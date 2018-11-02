Baby fever may have arrived at SUR earlier than expected.

When it was time to celebrate Halloween this week, Jax Taylor had no hesitation in dressing up with his fiancée Brittany Cartwright. But it also got him thinking of other ways to celebrate the spooky holiday.

"I gotta be honest, I can't wait to take my kids trick or treating and/or stay home and pass out candy," he shared with one fan on Twitter. "It's the dream!! Very soon!!"

Does this mean babies are on the mind for the happy couple?

"Oh yah, absolutely. [Halloween] was kind of my going away. I'm excited," Jax shared with E! News exclusively while attending the House of Sillage by Nicole Mather grand opening event at South Coast Plaza. "We're moving onto that next phase of my life so I'm excited."